Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.06

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 29597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

