Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €119.00 ($127.96) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBS. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Stratec Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stratec stock traded down €0.60 ($0.65) on Wednesday, hitting €85.00 ($91.40). 4,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec has a 52 week low of €72.70 ($78.17) and a 52 week high of €138.60 ($149.03). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

