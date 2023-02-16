Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Stoneridge Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:SRI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 65,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
