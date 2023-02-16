Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SRI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 65,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

