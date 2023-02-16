StockNews.com Upgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 167,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,344. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $66,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

