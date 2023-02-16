StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

