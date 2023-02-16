StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 0.8 %
ESBA stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.
About Empire State Realty OP
