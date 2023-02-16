StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 73.17%. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.