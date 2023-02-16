StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of UG stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

