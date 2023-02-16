StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.