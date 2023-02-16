Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 346% compared to the average volume of 1,314 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 5,748,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,282. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

