Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 16th (ABX, AR, BBD.B, BIR, CCL.B, CRT.UN, CTS, DIR.UN, EQIX, FM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 16th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $50.00 to $46.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from C$73.50 to C$71.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$73.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$16.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $750.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$88.50 to C$92.50.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$99.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$134.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$82.00.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$124.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$125.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$111.00 to C$113.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$118.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$129.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

