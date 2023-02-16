Stephanie Eastment Sells 9,553 Shares of Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84), for a total value of £6,591.57 ($8,001.42).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 2.6 %

Alternative Income REIT stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.20 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 115,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.33. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.29 million, a PE ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Alternative Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

