Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.68 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $113.23 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02994353 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,338,012.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

