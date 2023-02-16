SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Grows Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,093 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar makes up about 63.8% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd owned approximately 1.39% of JinkoSolar worth $38,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 1.5 %

JKS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 82,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.