Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is Tremblant Capital Group’s 9th Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 4.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.41% of Spotify Technology worth $68,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

