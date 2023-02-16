SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.03

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and traded as high as $44.20. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 856,730 shares.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIE. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

