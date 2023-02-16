SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.07. 11,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Featured Articles

