SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.90 and last traded at $109.52. 5,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.81.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

