SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.00

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.89). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.25.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

