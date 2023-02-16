South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.34) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

South32 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $15.76 on Monday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

