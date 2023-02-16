Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.40

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.40 and traded as high as $40.50. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 206 shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

