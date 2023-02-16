Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by Dawson James

Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SRNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.17 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
