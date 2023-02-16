Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) vs. Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Head-To-Head Survey

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Snowflake and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 3 10 26 0 2.59 Kingsoft Cloud 2 2 0 0 1.50

Snowflake currently has a consensus price target of $188.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Snowflake.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

65.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Snowflake has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -38.79% -12.98% -9.94% Kingsoft Cloud -29.78% -23.89% -13.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $1.22 billion 46.23 -$679.95 million ($2.29) -76.54 Kingsoft Cloud $1.42 billion 0.78 -$249.30 million ($1.57) -2.77

Kingsoft Cloud has higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Snowflake on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

