Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.13. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 76,500 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$38.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

