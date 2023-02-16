SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,961,000 after buying an additional 166,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 4.43.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

