Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,749 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Hershey comprises about 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.30% of Hershey worth $136,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HSY traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.39. 89,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,897. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

