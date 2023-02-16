Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,994,660. The stock has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

