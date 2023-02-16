Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $48,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 309,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,079,938 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

