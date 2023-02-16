Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $74.52 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,573 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $74,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.10. 876,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,076. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

