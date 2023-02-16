Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $144.80. 566,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391,602 shares of company stock valued at $802,932,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

