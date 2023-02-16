Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Centene were worth $61,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Insider Activity

Centene Price Performance

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 312,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

