Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 30,462 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $86,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE UPS traded down $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $183.34. 260,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

