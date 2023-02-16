SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 236.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SITC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.