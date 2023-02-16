SingularityNET Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $524.67 million and approximately $228.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00215621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,478.32 or 1.00016244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,836,483.7363875 with 1,204,117,679.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.471744 USD and is up 6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $293,454,042.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.