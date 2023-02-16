SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $564.64 million and $283.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00215037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,695.81 or 1.00003397 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002602 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,805,535.4559405 with 1,204,086,730.9815633 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44283507 USD and is up 21.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $298,619,319.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

