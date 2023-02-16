Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 46,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Silver Lake Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. is an mineral exploration company. The firms principal activities include exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold. Its segments include Mount Monger Operation and Deflector Operation. The Mount Monger Operation producing gold bullion, and Deflector producing gold bullion and gold-copper concentrate.

