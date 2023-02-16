Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Signature Bank Stock Up 3.6 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $134.78 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $350.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Signature Bank by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

