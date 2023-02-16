Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium makes up 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 2.3 %

SGML stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 65,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,683. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

