Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 688 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.65. 553,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,014. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.35 and its 200 day moving average is $237.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.