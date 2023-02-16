Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 1,237,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,648. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

