Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,958. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

