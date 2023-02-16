Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Grows By 6.7%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,882. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 200,141 shares of company stock valued at $356,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

