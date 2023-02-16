Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Grows By 20.9%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

LifeMD Trading Up 8.2 %

LFMD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

