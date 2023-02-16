Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Decreases By 9.2%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,476,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,408.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $9.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.