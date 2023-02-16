Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Grows By 6.5%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J.Jill Stock Performance

JILL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,699. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.30.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. Equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 20,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $541,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

