Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Increases By 24.4%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 827,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 226,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,038,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

