Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Expands By 16.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Infinite Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMCI remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. Infinite Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $31.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

