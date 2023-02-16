Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Drops By 10.3%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio Trading Up 3.0 %

INAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,491. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.