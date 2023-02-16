Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 5.5%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
ISVLF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 87,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMPACT Silver (ISVLF)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.