Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 5.5%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

ISVLF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 87,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.