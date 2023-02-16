Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Grows By 14.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

HESAF traded down $11.02 on Thursday, hitting $1,842.00. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $982.88 and a twelve month high of $1,924.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,711.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,476.64.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

