Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Grows By 6.9%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 925,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 250,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

